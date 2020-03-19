These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Masco Corporation (MAS), DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT)

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) shares are -29.96% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.64% or -$2.78 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +4.02% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -32.86% down YTD and -28.64% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.98% and -26.21% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, Barclays recommended the MAS stock is a Equal Weight, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Downgrade the stock as a Sector Perform on March 16, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the MAS stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $33.61 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $51.33. The forecasts give the Masco Corporation stock a price target range of $60.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $44.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 43.98% or 23.61%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.80% in the current quarter to $0.37, down from the $0.44 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.5, up 1.90% from $2.25 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.73 and $0.81. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.85 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 41 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 41 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 605,023 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 860,160. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 406,380 and 519,223 in purchases and sales respectively.

MANOOGIAN RICHARD A, a Director at the company, sold 100,000 shares worth $4.21 million at $42.12 per share on Mar 02. The Director had earlier sold another 99,180 MAS shares valued at $4.22 million on Mar 06. The shares were sold at $42.56 per share. McDowell Scott E. (VP, Masco Operating Sys.) sold 9,002 shares at $46.50 per share on Feb 13 for a total of $418599.0 while Parfet Donald R, (Director) sold 7,622 shares on Feb 13 for $354545.0 with each share fetching $46.52.

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT), on the other hand, is trading around $5.34 with a market cap of $728.64M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $9.31 and spell out a more modest performance – a 42.64% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.33 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

DHT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 17.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $33.41 million. This represented a 68.1% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $104.74 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.07 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.15 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.83 billion from $1.79 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $106.1 million, significantly higher than the $25.67 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $106.1 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.90% with a share float percentage of 108.91M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DHT Holdings Inc. having a total of 221 institutions that hold shares in the company.