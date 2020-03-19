These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Sempra Energy (SRE), Radian Group Inc. (RDN)

Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) shares are -32.40% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.09% or $4.02 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +16.20% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -36.74% down YTD and -32.02% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.71% and -36.35% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 12, 2020, Barclays recommended the SRE stock is a Overweight, while earlier, KeyBanc Capital Markets had Downgrade the stock as a Sector Weight on March 13, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the SRE stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $102.40 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $162.40. The forecasts give the Sempra Energy stock a price target range of $186.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $109.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 44.95% or 6.06%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.70% in the current quarter to $1.79, down from the $1.92 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $7.16, up 5.70% from $6.78 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.02 and $1.71. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $7.89 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 25 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 37 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 125,054 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 165,777. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 57,787 and 46,836 in purchases and sales respectively.

WALL PETER R, a VP, Controller and CAO at the company, sold 1,569 shares worth $246082.0 at $156.84 per share on Jan 21. The Executive VP & Group President had earlier bought another 1,000 SRE shares valued at $100730.0 on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $100.73 per share. Martin Jeffrey W (Chairman and CEO) sold 8,251 shares at $155.66 per share on Jan 17 for a total of $1.28 million while CONESA ANDRES, (Director) bought 2,000 shares on Nov 22 for $294520.0 with each share fetching $147.26.

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN), on the other hand, is trading around $12.65 with a market cap of $2.64B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $29.91 and spell out a more modest performance – a 57.71% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.24 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Radian Group Inc. (RDN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

RDN’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 59.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $44.45 million. This represented a 88.54% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $388.02 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.80 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.64 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $694.43 million, significantly higher than the $677.79 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $666.8 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 6 times at Radian Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 3 times and accounting for 41,957 shares. Insider sales totaled 23,505 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 593.93k shares after the latest sales, with 5.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.10% with a share float percentage of 195.53M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Radian Group Inc. having a total of 406 institutions that hold shares in the company.