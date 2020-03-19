These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Taubman Centers Inc. (TCO), ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP)

Taubman Centers Inc. (NYSE: TCO) shares are 30.59% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.25% or -$4.14 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +54.73% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -23.97% down YTD and 34.53% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -17.70% and -23.66% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 08, 2019, JP Morgan recommended the TCO stock is a Neutral, while earlier, JP Morgan had Downgrade the stock as a Underweight on December 18, 2019. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the TCO stock is a “Hold. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $40.60 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $50.50. The forecasts give the Taubman Centers Inc. stock a price target range of $53.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $36.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 23.4% or -12.78%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -35.70% in the current quarter to -$0.46, down from the $0.25 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.76, up 0.70% from $0.67 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.29 and $0.17. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.55 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 36 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 3 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 64,710 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 6,789. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 33,379 and 6,789 in purchases and sales respectively.

Clark Mayree C, a Director at the company, bought 3,000 shares worth $155820.0 at $51.94 per share on May 07. The Director had earlier bought another 5,000 TCO shares valued at $195550.0 on Aug 05. The shares were bought at $39.11 per share.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP), on the other hand, is trading around $1.51 with a market cap of $142.54M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $12.56 and spell out a more modest performance – a 87.98% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.22 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PUMP’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 13.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $97.29 million. This represented a 82.05% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $541.85 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.33 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.53 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $307.63 million, significantly higher than the $251.09 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$86.71 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 6 times at ProPetro Holding Corp. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 3 times and accounting for 126,997 shares. Insider sales totaled 36,848 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 16.75M shares after the latest sales, with 0.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.60% with a share float percentage of 83.50M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ProPetro Holding Corp. having a total of 295 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 13.11 million shares worth more than $147.44 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 13.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 8.87 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $99.84 million and represent 8.84% of shares outstanding.