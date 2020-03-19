These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC), Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) shares are -26.27% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.59% or -$0.14 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +18.51% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -26.93% down YTD and -25.36% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 0.13% and -13.32% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 23, 2020, Jefferies recommended the KHC stock is a Hold, while earlier, Goldman had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 13, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $23.69 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $28.32. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 16.35.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 5.90% in the current quarter to $0.49, down from the $0.66 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.24, down -2.80% from $2.85 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.57 and $0.63. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.3 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 50 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 2 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 6,576,362 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 25,081,951. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 316,946 and 13,294 in purchases and sales respectively.

LEMANN JORGE P, a Director at the company, bought 3,496,503 shares worth $100.0 million at $28.60 per share on Sep 16. The Director had earlier bought another 250,000 KHC shares valued at $7.11 million on Sep 18. The shares were bought at $28.45 per share.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG), on the other hand, is trading around $1.15 with a market cap of $273.69M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $3.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 67.14% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

WPG’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 18.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $38.58 million. This represented a 77.31% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $170.02 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.11 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.31 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $209.31 million, significantly lower than the $287.25 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $32.57 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 35 times at Washington Prime Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 31 times and accounting for 994,301 shares. Insider sales totaled 7,877 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 4 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 27.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.06M shares after the latest sales, with 92.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.50% with a share float percentage of 184.83M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Washington Prime Group Inc. having a total of 322 institutions that hold shares in the company.