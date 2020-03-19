Things appear to be looking up for Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) is -53.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.31 and a high of $52.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The CGC stock was last observed hovering at around $10.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.64% off its average median price target of $24.52 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.75% off the consensus price target high of $30.17 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 38.22% higher than the price target low of $15.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.73, the stock is -41.38% and -51.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.9 million and changing -6.17% at the moment leaves the stock -61.77% off its SMA200. CGC registered -78.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -65.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.30.

The stock witnessed a -55.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -52.21%, and is -27.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.16% over the week and 9.13% over the month.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) has around 4890 employees, a market worth around $3.40B. Distance from 52-week low is 4.51% and -81.55% from its 52-week high.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.95, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Canopy Growth Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/29/2020.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Top Institutional Holders

ForCanopy Growth Corporation (CGC), with 39.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.33%. The shares outstanding are 349.65M, and float is at 219.58M with Short Float at 21.18%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.1 million shares valued at $107.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.46% of the CGC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC with 3.17 million shares valued at $66.78 million to account for 0.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Susquehanna International Group, LLP which holds 2.58 million shares representing 0.74% and valued at over $54.37 million, while Bank of Montreal/Can/ holds 0.53% of the shares totaling 1.86 million with a market value of $39.3 million.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) that is trading -17.34% down over the past 12 months. S&W Seed Company (SANW) is -25.29% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.7% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 47.3 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.96.