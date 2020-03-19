Things appear to be looking up for Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL)

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) is -62.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.32 and a high of $49.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The TOL stock was last observed hovering at around $15.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.59% off its average median price target of $39.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.75% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 9.09% higher than the price target low of $16.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.00, the stock is -58.79% and -63.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.33 million and changing -3.78% at the moment leaves the stock -61.60% off its SMA200. TOL registered -57.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -63.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.96.

The stock witnessed a -68.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -62.03%, and is -51.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.26% over the week and 8.86% over the month.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) has around 5100 employees, a market worth around $2.16B and $7.19B in sales. and $7.19B in sales Current P/E ratio is 4.07 and Fwd P/E is 3.37. Profit margin for the company is 7.40%. Distance from 52-week low is -2.09% and -69.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Toll Brothers Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/26/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.53 with sales reaching $1.61B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.90% year-over-year.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Top Institutional Holders

537 institutions hold shares in Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL), with 11.83M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.34% while institutional investors hold 106.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 144.01M, and float is at 119.38M with Short Float at 5.29%. Institutions hold 96.92% of the Float.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GARVEY CHRISTINE, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GARVEY CHRISTINE sold 16,954 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 03 at a price of $40.76 per share for a total of $691109.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Toll Brothers Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 18 that MARBACH CARL B (Director) sold a total of 17,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 18 and was made at $39.49 per share for $671367.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 85463.0 shares of the TOL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 17, Grubb Michael J. (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $40.96 for $40960.0. The insider now directly holds 1,283 shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL).

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) that is trading -25.84% down over the past 12 months. M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) is -40.01% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -33.91% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.45 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.55.