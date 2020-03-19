This Could Be A Brutal Week For Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) shares are -17.97% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.05% or -$23.0 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -19.42% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -9.76% and -27.83% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 10, 2020, Bernstein recommended the GOOG stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Oppenheimer had Reiterated the stock as a Outperform on February 04, 2020. 45 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the GOOG stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 45 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 36 recommend buying, with 5 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1096.80 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $1629.44. The forecasts give the Alphabet Inc. stock a price target range of $1800.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1270.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 39.07% or 13.64%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 21.90% in the current quarter to $12.05, up from the $9.5 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $53.44, up 17.00% from $49.16 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $10.62 and $15.72. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $62.14 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 64 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 177 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 320,765 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 298,980. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 43,679 and 55,451 in purchases and sales respectively.

O’Toole Amie Thuener, a VP, Chief Accounting Officer at the company, sold 61 shares worth $85258.0 at $1397.68 per share on Mar 03. The Director had earlier sold another 3 GOOG shares valued at $3971.0 on Mar 05. The shares were sold at $1323.68 per share. HENNESSY JOHN L (Director) sold 57 shares at $1340.08 per share on Mar 03 for a total of $76384.0 while MATHER ANN, (Director) sold 31 shares on Mar 02 for $41932.0 with each share fetching $1352.66.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP), on the other hand, is trading around $0.21 with a market cap of $21.10M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 97.53% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.71 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 188.31k shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.30% with a share float percentage of 82.95M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 34 institutions that hold shares in the company.