This Could Be A Brutal Week For J. C. Penney Company Inc. (JCP), Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN)

J. C. Penney Company Inc. (NYSE: JCP) shares are -63.67% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -20.84% or -$0.1 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +13.63% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -67.45% down YTD and -63.01% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -18.64% and -42.92% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 16, 2018, Telsey Advisory Group recommended the JCP stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, B. Riley FBR had Reiterated the stock as a Neutral on August 13, 2019. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.60 to suggest that the JCP stock is a “Hold. 3 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.41. The forecasts give the J. C. Penney Company Inc. stock a price target range of $1.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.20. The two limits represent an upside potential of 59.0% or -105.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 316.70% in the current quarter to -$0.37, up from the -$0.46 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.69, down -5.60% from -$0.8 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.28 and -$0.08. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.54 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 27 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 9 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 9,208,131 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 817,780. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 24,094 and 50,267 in purchases and sales respectively.

Wlazlo Michelle, a EVP, Chief Merchant at the company, bought 100,000 shares worth $58930.0 at $0.59 per share on Aug 28. The Director had earlier bought another 230,000 JCP shares valued at $181930.0 on Sep 06. The shares were bought at $0.79 per share. TERUEL JAVIER G (Director) bought 500,000 shares at $0.59 per share on Aug 27 for a total of $293950.0 while Gensch Shawn R, (EVP, Chief Customer Officer) bought 250,000 shares on Aug 27 for $144600.0 with each share fetching $0.58.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN), on the other hand, is trading around $4.08 with a market cap of $1.33B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $12.09 and spell out a more modest performance – a 66.25% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.31 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ETRN’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 4.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $67.93 million. This represented a 84.05% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $425.86 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$1.31 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.46 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $12.04 billion from $12.58 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $976.49 million, significantly higher than the $721.71 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $9.12 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 18 times at Equitrans Midstream Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 11 times and accounting for 147,585 shares. Insider sales totaled 10,585 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 7 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 51.77M shares after the latest sales, with 0.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 202.85M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Equitrans Midstream Corporation having a total of 391 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital International Investors with over 28.71 million shares worth more than $383.52 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Capital International Investors held 11.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 19.98 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $266.99 million and represent 7.85% of shares outstanding.