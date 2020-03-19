News

This Could Be A Brutal Week For Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL), Biogen Inc. (BIIB)

By Andrew Francis

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE: KL) shares are -46.04% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -17.57% or -$5.07 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -43.27% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -21.54% and -37.59% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 26, 2019, National Bank Financial recommended the KL stock is a Underperform, while earlier, TD Securities had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 17, 2020. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $23.78. The forecasts give the Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. stock a price target range of $42.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $37.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 43.38% or 35.73%.

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB), on the other hand, is trading around $298.68 with a market cap of $56.90B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $334.82 and spell out a more modest performance – a 10.79% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $32.57 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 59 times at Biogen Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 27 times and accounting for 54,830 shares. Insider sales totaled 20,542 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 32 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.1M shares after the latest sales, with 5.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.40% with a share float percentage of 172.98M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Biogen Inc. having a total of 1,569 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 15.66 million shares worth more than $4.65 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 9.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, with the investment firm holding over 15.19 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.51 billion and represent 8.73% of shares outstanding.

