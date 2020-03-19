This Could Be A Brutal Week For OPKO Health Inc. (OPK), Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ)

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) shares are 6.80% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -13.26% or -$0.24 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +15.44% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -46.05% down YTD and -0.63% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.10% and -0.95% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 02, 2018, JP Morgan recommended the OPK stock is a Underweight, while earlier, Piper Jaffray had Initiated the stock as a Overweight on November 25, 2019. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the OPK stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.57 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.53. The forecasts give the OPKO Health Inc. stock a price target range of $6.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 73.83% or 47.67%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 66.70% in the current quarter to -$0.09, up from the -$0.14 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.36, down -1.60% from -$0.37 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.09 and -$0.08. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.19 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 364 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 11,273,037 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,862,501 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL, a CEO & Chairman at the company, bought 300,000 shares worth $481636.0 at $1.61 per share on Mar 10. The Director had earlier bought another 500 OPK shares valued at $755.0 on Mar 12. The shares were bought at $1.51 per share. Japour Anthony J (Director) bought 500 shares at $1.47 per share on Mar 03 for a total of $735.0 while FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL, (CEO & Chairman) bought 100,000 shares on Mar 03 for $147000.0 with each share fetching $1.47.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTZ), on the other hand, is trading around $3.38 with a market cap of $562.60M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $19.43 and spell out a more modest performance – a 82.6% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.39 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

HTZ’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 8.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $917.0 million. This represented a 60.56% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.33 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.40 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.73 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $24.63 billion from $25.54 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.9 billion, significantly higher than the $2.56 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$11.04 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 47 times at Hertz Global Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 32 times and accounting for 5,620,141 shares. Insider sales totaled 32,605 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 15 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 17.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.16M shares after the latest sales, with -110.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 141.15M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hertz Global Holdings Inc. having a total of 245 institutions that hold shares in the company.