Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Arconic Inc. (ARNC), Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN)

Arconic Inc. (NYSE: ARNC) shares are -49.04% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -11.16% or -$1.97 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +15.08% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -54.25% down YTD and -50.69% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -29.08% and -52.74% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 22, 2020, Longbow recommended the ARNC stock is a Underperform, while earlier, Argus had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on February 18, 2020. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the ARNC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $15.68 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $37.00. The forecasts give the Arconic Inc. stock a price target range of $43.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $34.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 63.53% or 53.88%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -1.90% in the current quarter to $0.51, up from the $0.43 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.37, down -1.90% from $2.11 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.6 and $0.65. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.72 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 48 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 28 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,752,901 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 8,527,852. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,227,170 and 563,839 in purchases and sales respectively.

MYERS TIMOTHY DONALD, a Executive Vice President at the company, sold 29,849 shares worth $919902.0 at $30.82 per share on Nov 25. The EVP, CLO and Corp Secretary had earlier sold another 32,733 ARNC shares valued at $1.0 million on Feb 27. The shares were sold at $30.57 per share. Myron W Paul (Vice President and Controller) sold 10,188 shares at $30.67 per share on Nov 20 for a total of $312494.0 while ALBAUGH JAMES F, (Director) bought 5,000 shares on Nov 12 for $147523.0 with each share fetching $29.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN), on the other hand, is trading around $2.07 with a market cap of $395.85M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $7.95 and spell out a more modest performance – a 73.96% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.64 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PTEN’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -18.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.53 million. This represented a 99.69% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $492.3 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.41 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.92 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Jun 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $4.44 billion from $4.61 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $696.2 million, significantly lower than the $730.67 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $348.69 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 16 times at Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 13 times and accounting for 334,996 shares. Insider sales totaled 13,829 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.81M shares after the latest sales, with 37.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 187.51M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. having a total of 372 institutions that hold shares in the company.