Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Equity Residential (EQR), Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) shares are -24.78% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.41% or -$5.59 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +3.86% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -30.46% down YTD and -25.31% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -18.95% and -29.44% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 10, 2020, BTIG Research recommended the EQR stock is a Buy, while earlier, Robert W. Baird had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 17, 2020. 24 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the EQR stock is a “Moderate Sell. 3 of the 24 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $60.87 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $84.95. The forecasts give the Equity Residential stock a price target range of $94.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $73.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 35.24% or 16.62%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 120.00% in the current quarter to $0.32, up from the $0.28 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.44, up 3.20% from $2.6 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.32 and $0.4. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.55 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 66 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 55 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 854,538 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 704,239. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 190,774 and 129,309 in purchases and sales respectively.

Parrell Mark J., a President & CEO at the company, sold 50,000 shares worth $4.27 million at $85.42 per share on Feb 19. The Director had earlier sold another 29,640 EQR shares valued at $2.54 million on Feb 19. The shares were sold at $85.66 per share. NEITHERCUT DAVID J (Director) sold 25,000 shares at $85.20 per share on Feb 13 for a total of $2.13 million while Garechana Robert, (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 14,579 shares on Feb 13 for $1.24 million with each share fetching $85.19.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT), on the other hand, is trading around $333.41 with a market cap of $107.75B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $459.12 and spell out a more modest performance – a 27.38% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $24.26 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

LMT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 14.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$26.0 million. This represented a 100.16% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $15.88 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $5.30 on the year-over-year period, growing to $4.38 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $47.53 billion from $49.27 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $7.31 billion, significantly higher than the $3.14 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $5.83 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 58 times at Lockheed Martin Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 25 times and accounting for 97,670 shares. Insider sales totaled 91,590 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 33 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 301.67k shares after the latest sales, with 19.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.10% with a share float percentage of 281.64M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lockheed Martin Corporation having a total of 2,178 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 43.33 million shares worth more than $16.87 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, State Street Corporation held 15.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 22.69 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.83 billion and represent 8.05% of shares outstanding.