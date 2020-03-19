Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW), First American Financial Corporation (FAF)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE: PNW) shares are -27.09% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -12.37% or -$9.26 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +9.19% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -37.85% down YTD and -25.15% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -26.78% and -35.60% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 28, 2020, KeyBanc Capital Markets recommended the PNW stock is a Sector Weight, while earlier, Barclays had Downgrade the stock as a Equal Weight on March 12, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $65.57 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $100.08. The forecasts give the Pinnacle West Capital Corporation stock a price target range of $110.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $85.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 40.39% or 22.86%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 23.90% in the current quarter to $0.16, up from the $0.16 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.85, up 7.70% from $4.77 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.31 and $1.51. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.13 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 95 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 100 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 79,290 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 94,331. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 25,388 and 60,066 in purchases and sales respectively.

FROETSCHER DANIEL T, a President & COO, APS at the company, sold 2,500 shares worth $245450.0 at $98.18 per share on Feb 26. The Director had earlier sold another 4,742 PNW shares valued at $468462.0 on Mar 05. The shares were sold at $98.79 per share. Nickloy Lee R. (VP) sold 1,628 shares at $100.61 per share on Feb 25 for a total of $163793.0 while HATFIELD JAMES R, (EVP, Chief Admin Ofc & Treas) sold 20,000 shares on Feb 25 for $1.99 million with each share fetching $99.34.

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF), on the other hand, is trading around $33.16 with a market cap of $3.97B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $73.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 54.99% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.55 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the First American Financial Corporation (FAF) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FAF’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 15.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $63.91 million. This represented a 96.3% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.73 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.97 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.82 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $913.09 million, significantly higher than the $793.16 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $806.11 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 29 times at First American Financial Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 245,426 shares. Insider sales totaled 162,470 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 15 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.35M shares after the latest sales, with 7.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.10% with a share float percentage of 109.16M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with First American Financial Corporation having a total of 583 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 12.5 million shares worth more than $728.84 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 11.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 11.43 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $666.71 million and represent 10.16% of shares outstanding.