Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD), Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT)

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) shares are -44.42% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -15.06% or -$25.61 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +3.87% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -55.40% down YTD and -43.12% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -35.52% and -53.19% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 28, 2020, Pivotal Research Group recommended the TTD stock is a Buy, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on February 28, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the TTD stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $144.39 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $287.61. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 49.8.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 27.40% in the current quarter to $0.5, up from the $0.49 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.74, up 31.40% from $3.69 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.79 and $1.21. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.68 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 86 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 177 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 130,329 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 261,690. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 50,070 and 63,337 in purchases and sales respectively.

Falk Thomas, a Director at the company, sold 28,825 shares worth $8.08 million at $280.22 per share on Mar 03. The Chief Technology Officer had earlier sold another 77,698 TTD shares valued at $21.32 million on Mar 04. The shares were sold at $274.39 per share. Paley Eric B (Director) sold 1,906 shares at $283.54 per share on Mar 03 for a total of $540434.0 while Yang Vivian, (Chief Legal Officer) sold 3,405 shares on Mar 02 for $1.01 million with each share fetching $295.51.

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT), on the other hand, is trading around $5.53 with a market cap of $1.45B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 34.94% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.2 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

UNIT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 36.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $103.27 million. This represented a 61.54% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $268.54 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.06 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.08 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $616.98 million, significantly higher than the $472.82 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $266.5 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 18 times at Uniti Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 10 times and accounting for 356,975 shares. Insider sales totaled 24,832 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 8 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.28M shares after the latest sales, with 41.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.20% with a share float percentage of 183.63M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Uniti Group Inc. having a total of 335 institutions that hold shares in the company.