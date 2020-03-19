Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – WPX Energy Inc. (WPX), Range Resources Corporation (RRC)

WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE: WPX) shares are -84.64% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -27.49% or -$0.8 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -82.27% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -43.43% and -81.98% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, Piper Sandler recommended the WPX stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Raymond James had Downgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 17, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $2.11 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $15.53. The forecasts give the WPX Energy Inc. stock a price target range of $31.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 93.19% or 57.8%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -23.10% in the current quarter to $0.09, up from the $0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.53, up 35.70% from $0.33 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.15 and $0.25. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.64 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 32 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 36 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,091,554 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 660,626. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,786,940 and 483,481 in purchases and sales respectively.

Gaspar Clay M, a President and COO at the company, bought 25,000 shares worth $95250.0 at $3.81 per share on Mar 10. The Director had earlier bought another 35,000 WPX shares valued at $117950.0 on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $3.37 per share. Lubel Kimberly S (Director) bought 2,500 shares at $3.88 per share on Mar 09 for a total of $9709.0 while Lubel Kimberly S, (Director) bought 2,500 shares on Mar 06 for $17413.0 with each share fetching $6.97.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC), on the other hand, is trading around $2.86 with a market cap of $682.68M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.29 and spell out a more modest performance – a 33.33% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.22 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Range Resources Corporation (RRC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

RRC’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -85.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $44.02 million. This represented a 92.73% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $605.6 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$7.28 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$7.17 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $6.61 billion from $8.85 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $681.84 million, significantly lower than the $990.69 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$66.58 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 19 times at Range Resources Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 18 times and accounting for 2,909,660 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,438 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 17.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.63M shares after the latest sales, with 106.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.50% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 221.08M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Range Resources Corporation having a total of 415 institutions that hold shares in the company.