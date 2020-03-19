Top attractive stock of the week – HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA)

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) is -53.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $76.30 and a high of $151.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The HCA stock was last observed hovering at around $77.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -9.33%.

Currently trading at $68.13, the stock is -44.92% and -50.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.27 million and changing -12.04% at the moment leaves the stock -48.82% off its SMA200. HCA registered -50.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -45.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $136.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $132.83.

The stock witnessed a -54.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -52.58%, and is -39.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.42% over the week and 7.67% over the month.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) has around 210000 employees, a market worth around $25.57B and $51.34B in sales. and $51.34B in sales Current P/E ratio is 6.77 and Fwd P/E is 5.27. Profit margin for the company is 6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is -10.71% and -55.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.10%).

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Analyst Forecasts

HCA Healthcare Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.88 with sales reaching $13.29B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 10.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.90% in year-over-year returns.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Top Institutional Holders

1,074 institutions hold shares in HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA), with 73.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.58% while institutional investors hold 91.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 375.37M, and float is at 265.39M with Short Float at 1.33%. Institutions hold 72.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 21.01 million shares valued at $3.11 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 6.21% of the HCA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 20.99 million shares valued at $3.1 billion to account for 6.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 20.12 million shares representing 5.94% and valued at over $2.97 billion, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 4.90% of the shares totaling 16.58 million with a market value of $2.45 billion.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Insider Activity

A total of 99 insider transactions have happened at HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 59 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Paslick P. Martin, the company’s SVP and CIO. SEC filings show that Paslick P. Martin sold 5,167 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 19 at a price of $150.00 per share for a total of $775050.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5696.0 shares.

HCA Healthcare Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 12 that Reiner Deborah M (SVP – Mktg. & Communications) sold a total of 2,050 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 12 and was made at $150.12 per share for $307746.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5484.0 shares of the HCA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 07, Whalen Kathleen M (SVP & Chief Ethics Officer) disposed off 1,956 shares at an average price of $146.46 for $286475.0. The insider now directly holds 3,964 shares of HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA).

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) that is trading -42.31% down over the past 12 months. Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) is -50.02% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.41% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.49 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.79.