Top attractive stock of the week – Prologis Inc. (PLD)

Prologis Inc. (NYSE: PLD) is -23.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $62.01 and a high of $99.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The PLD stock was last observed hovering at around $70.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.89% off its average median price target of $98.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.36% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 15.38% higher than the price target low of $80.12 for the same period.

Currently trading at $67.80, the stock is -20.65% and -24.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.29 million and changing -4.09% at the moment leaves the stock -21.38% off its SMA200. PLD registered -3.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -21.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $89.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $86.20.

The stock witnessed a -31.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.27%, and is -7.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.92% over the week and 6.30% over the month.

Prologis Inc. (PLD) has around 1712 employees, a market worth around $52.59B and $3.33B in sales. and $3.33B in sales Current P/E ratio is 27.20 and Fwd P/E is 38.57. Profit margin for the company is 47.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.34% and -32.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.70%).

Prologis Inc. (PLD) Analyst Forecasts

Prologis Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.29 with sales reaching $808.54M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 25.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.00% in year-over-year returns.

Prologis Inc. (PLD) Top Institutional Holders

1,199 institutions hold shares in Prologis Inc. (PLD), with 3.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.54% while institutional investors hold 86.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 775.69M, and float is at 734.78M with Short Float at 1.15%. Institutions hold 86.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 83.94 million shares valued at $7.48 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.36% of the PLD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 62.13 million shares valued at $5.54 billion to account for 8.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 40.99 million shares representing 5.55% and valued at over $3.65 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 3.35% of the shares totaling 24.75 million with a market value of $2.21 billion.

Prologis Inc. (PLD) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Prologis Inc. (PLD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by REILLY EUGENE F, the company’s Chief Investment Officer. SEC filings show that REILLY EUGENE F sold 5,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 31 at a price of $81.88 per share for a total of $450340.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5185.0 shares.

Prologis Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 30 that REILLY EUGENE F (Chief Investment Officer) sold a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 30 and was made at $81.60 per share for $571200.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10685.0 shares of the PLD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 23, Olinger Thomas S (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 13,051 shares at an average price of $82.25 for $1.07 million. The insider now directly holds 7,616 shares of Prologis Inc. (PLD).

Prologis Inc. (PLD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) that is trading -15.13% down over the past 12 months. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR) is -28.27% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -139.03% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 20.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.62.