United Rentals Inc. (URI) Vs. IMV Inc. (IMV): Which Is Riskier?

United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI) shares are -58.27% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -14.54% or -$11.84 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +18.25% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -58.74% down YTD and -57.87% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -30.21% and -54.81% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 08, 2019, UBS recommended the URI stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Goldman had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on November 08, 2019. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the URI stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 13 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $69.59 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $170.31. The forecasts give the United Rentals Inc. stock a price target range of $249.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $118.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 72.05% or 41.03%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 7.30% in the current quarter to $3.09, down from the $3.31 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $19.84, up 2.00% from $19.52 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $3.98 and $5.24. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $21.42 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 57 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 46 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 340,357 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 311,942. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 109,442 and 42,743 in purchases and sales respectively.

ROOF DONALD C, a Director at the company, bought 5,000 shares worth $436310.0 at $87.26 per share on Mar 13. The Director had earlier bought another 600 URI shares valued at $53120.0 on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $88.53 per share. Fenton Jeffrey J (SVP, Business Development) sold 20,000 shares at $160.95 per share on Dec 13 for a total of $3.22 million while KNEELAND MICHAEL, (Director) sold 22,999 shares on Nov 07 for $3.47 million with each share fetching $151.08.

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV), on the other hand, is trading around $2.30 with a market cap of $116.45M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares.

Let us briefly look at the IMV Inc. (IMV) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

IMV’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$5.7 million. This represented a 4692.74% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $124000.0. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.12 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.11 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$15.1 million, significantly lower than the -$9.35 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$15.45 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 16.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.68% with a share float percentage of 49.97M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with IMV Inc. having a total of 26 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ruffer LLP with over 6.8 million shares worth more than $19.72 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Ruffer LLP held 13.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FIL LTD, with the investment firm holding over 2.45 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.11 million and represent 4.83% of shares outstanding.