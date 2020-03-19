United Technologies Corporation (UTX) Vs. Fitbit Inc. (FIT): Updated Outlook

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) shares are -46.98% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -14.48% or -$13.44 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +15.04% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -49.88% down YTD and -46.88% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -26.15% and -47.51% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 03, 2019, Credit Suisse recommended the UTX stock is a Outperform, while earlier, The Benchmark Company had Initiated the stock as a Buy on January 31, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the UTX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $79.40 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $165.63. The forecasts give the United Technologies Corporation stock a price target range of $195.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $110.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 59.28% or 27.82%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 5.40% in the current quarter to $1.67, down from the $1.91 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $8.07, up 0.70% from $8.26 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.55 and $2.37. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $9.16 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 46 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 83 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 988,112 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 894,611. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 422,056 and 380,442 in purchases and sales respectively.

Dumais Michael R, a EVP, Operations & Strategy at the company, sold 18,640 shares worth $2.88 million at $154.35 per share on Feb 12. The EVP & Chief HR Officer had earlier sold another 4,185 UTX shares valued at $584041.0 on Mar 04. The shares were sold at $139.56 per share. HAYES GREGORY (Chairman, President and CEO) sold 92,916 shares at $154.41 per share on Feb 12 for a total of $14.35 million while Gitlin David L., (President & CEO, Carrier) sold 51,491 shares on Feb 12 for $7.94 million with each share fetching $154.12.

Fitbit Inc. (NYSE:FIT), on the other hand, is trading around $5.99 with a market cap of $1.61B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $7.35 and spell out a more modest performance – a 18.5% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.36 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Fitbit Inc. (FIT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FIT’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -22.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $237.21 million. This represented a 52.76% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $502.14 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.47 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.08 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.37 billion from $1.38 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $184.02 million while total current assets were at $1.12 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$156.83 million, significantly lower than the $113.21 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$193.36 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 57 times at Fitbit Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 39 times and accounting for 3,980,887 shares. Insider sales totaled 3,961,146 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 18 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 21.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.51M shares after the latest sales, with -217.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.90% with a share float percentage of 232.54M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fitbit Inc. having a total of 293 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 21.59 million shares worth more than $141.87 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., with the investment firm holding over 19.36 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $127.19 million and represent 8.20% of shares outstanding.