Unsafe At Current Price? – Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR), Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT)

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) shares are -68.22% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -21.51% or -$1.25 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +28.81% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -70.23% down YTD and -67.91% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -54.99% and -69.19% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 21, 2019, Raymond James recommended the ABR stock is a Outperform, while earlier, JP Morgan had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on January 29, 2020. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the ABR stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.56 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $15.00. The forecasts give the Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stock a price target range of $15.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $14.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 70.58% or 68.55%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -5.60% in the current quarter to $0.27, up from the $0.26 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.26, up 8.90% from $1.27 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.31 and $0.34. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.27 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 22 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 34 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 358,792 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,437,635. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 210,164 and 919,993 in purchases and sales respectively.

Elenio Paul, a Chief Financial Officer at the company, bought 5,000 shares worth $38603.0 at $7.72 per share on Mar 16. The Chief Financial Officer had earlier bought another 5,000 ABR shares valued at $34813.0 on Mar 17. The shares were bought at $6.96 per share. van der Reis Dennis (EVP, Structured Asset Mgmt) bought 10,000 shares at $8.61 per share on Mar 13 for a total of $86100.0 while LAZAR MELVIN F, (Director) bought 7,000 shares on Mar 13 for $57392.0 with each share fetching $8.20.

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT), on the other hand, is trading around $0.15 with a market cap of $16.94M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $1.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 90.0% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.6 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (ENT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ENT’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -13.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $54.9 million. This represented a 67.69% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $169.89 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.45 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.47 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $683.41 million from $702.93 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$8.0 million, significantly higher than the -$69.47 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$25.79 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 2 times at Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 times and accounting for 20,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 19,766 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 49.14M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.30% with a share float percentage of 72.78M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with over 29.03 million shares worth more than $14.52 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Nantahala Capital Management, LLC held 31.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P., with the investment firm holding over 6.94 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.47 million and represent 7.47% of shares outstanding.