Unsafe At Current Price? – BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ), Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BJ) shares are 32.50% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 11.63% or $3.14 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +59.93% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -0.26% down YTD and 28.10% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 38.08% and 37.71% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 17, 2020, Gordon Haskett recommended the BJ stock is a Buy, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 18, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the BJ stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 13 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $30.13 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $27.81. The consensus price target represents an downside potential -8.34.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.29, up from the $0.26 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.64, up 2.60% from $1.46 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.39 and $0.48. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.81 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 85 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 102 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,845,422 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 56,382,731. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 10,000 and 10,000 in purchases and sales respectively.

Poulliot Brian, a EVP, Chief Membership Officer at the company, sold 10,000 shares worth $237000.0 at $23.70 per share on Dec 02. The EVP, Chief Membership Officer had earlier sold another 10,000 BJ shares valued at $225200.0 on Jan 02. The shares were sold at $22.52 per share. Werner William C. (SVP, Strat. Plan & Inv. Rel.) sold 8,775 shares at $27.26 per share on Nov 18 for a total of $239207.0 while Eddy Robert W., (EVP, Chief Fin. & Admin. Off.) sold 35,000 shares on Nov 18 for $952350.0 with each share fetching $27.21.

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG), on the other hand, is trading around $7.30 with a market cap of $488.74M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $26.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 71.92% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.67 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SIG’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -2.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $407.6 million. This represented a 65.68% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.19 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.84 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$2.84 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Jan 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $6.1 billion from $5.97 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $113.5 million, significantly lower than the $697.7 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $18.2 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Signet Jewelers Limited over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 803k shares after the latest sales, with 1.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 51.54M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Signet Jewelers Limited having a total of 308 institutions that hold shares in the company.