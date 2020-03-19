Unsafe At Current Price? – Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP), Amphenol Corporation (APH)

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE: CCEP) shares are -36.97% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.70% or -$0.89 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +5.11% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -43.85% down YTD and -36.06% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -30.16% and -41.70% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 05, 2019, Argus recommended the CCEP stock is a Hold, while earlier, JP Morgan had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on January 15, 2020. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the CCEP stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $32.07 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $54.68. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 41.35.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH), on the other hand, is trading around $68.41 with a market cap of $22.88B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $112.75 and spell out a more modest performance – a 39.33% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.79 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Amphenol Corporation (APH) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

APH’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 19.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $249.1 million. This represented a 88.42% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.15 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.03 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.09 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $10.82 billion from $10.68 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $17.4 million while total current assets were at $4.21 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.5 billion, significantly higher than the $1.11 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.21 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 49 times at Amphenol Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 26 times and accounting for 763,199 shares. Insider sales totaled 663,978 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 23 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.55M shares after the latest sales, with 7.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.00% with a share float percentage of 296.55M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Amphenol Corporation having a total of 1,032 institutions that hold shares in the company.