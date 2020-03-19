Unsafe At Current Price? – Hi-Crush Inc. (HCR), Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH)

Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE: HCR) shares are -81.31% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -36.54% or -$0.09 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -74.69% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -45.00% and -79.37% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the HCR stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.17. The forecasts give the Hi-Crush Inc. stock a price target range of $1.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.75. The two limits represent an upside potential of 83.0% or 77.33%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -31.20% in the current quarter to -$0.09, down from the -$0.06 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.31, down -5.90% from -$4.1 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.08 and -$0.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.22 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 13 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 4 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 496,180 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 24,841. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 69,715 and 6,501 in purchases and sales respectively.

The CEO and Director had earlier bought another 50,000 HCR shares valued at $50940.0 on Nov 12. The shares were bought at $1.02 per share.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:WH), on the other hand, is trading around $21.88 with a market cap of $2.28B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $67.56 and spell out a more modest performance – a 67.61% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.32 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 68 times at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 52 times and accounting for 283,684 shares. Insider sales totaled 156,382 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 16 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 36.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.88M shares after the latest sales, with 19.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.70% with a share float percentage of 91.82M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. having a total of 537 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.1 million shares worth more than $571.47 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 8.81 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $553.26 million and represent 9.40% of shares outstanding.