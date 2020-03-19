Unsafe At Current Price? – Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY), Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) shares are -88.46% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -44.56% or -$0.22 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -85.48% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -74.29% and -90.18% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 13, 2020, Stephens recommended the PRTY stock is a Equal-Weight, while earlier, Telsey Advisory Group had Reiterated the stock as a Market Perform on March 13, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $0.27 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.75. The forecasts give the Party City Holdco Inc. stock a price target range of $5.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 94.6% or 73.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -42.00% in the current quarter to -$0.05, down from the $0.01 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.7, down -3.00% from $0.46 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.12 and $0.25. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.75 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 29 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 1 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 789,355 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 35,716,258. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 32,317 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

HARRISON JAMES M, a Chief Executive Officer at the company, bought 100,000 shares worth $232000.0 at $2.32 per share on Nov 11. The Director had earlier bought another 25,740 PRTY shares valued at $59717.0 on Nov 11. The shares were bought at $2.32 per share. MATTHEWS NORMAN S (Director) bought 212,500 shares at $2.32 per share on Nov 11 for a total of $493000.0 while Correale Michael A., (Chief Financial Officer) bought 24,300 shares on Aug 15 for $100359.0 with each share fetching $4.13.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY), on the other hand, is trading around $6.67 with a market cap of $2.79B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $11.83 and spell out a more modest performance – a 43.62% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.95 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 50 times at Valley National Bancorp over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 22 times and accounting for 1,587,419 shares. Insider sales totaled 220,681 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 28 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 12.56M shares after the latest sales, with 11.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.90% with a share float percentage of 390.67M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Valley National Bancorp having a total of 366 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 46.17 million shares worth more than $501.85 million. As of Sep 29, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 13.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 31.13 million shares as of Sep 29, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $338.4 million and represent 9.38% of shares outstanding.