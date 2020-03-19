Unsafe At Current Price? – Physicians Realty Trust (DOC), SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) shares are -38.70% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -23.72% or -$3.61 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -36.94% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -37.21% and -43.56% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, BMO Capital Markets recommended the DOC stock is a Outperform, while earlier, BTIG Research had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 16, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the DOC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $11.61 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $21.24. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 45.34.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 144.40% in the current quarter to $0.07, up from the $0.06 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.31, up 10.50% from $0.39 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.07 and $0.09. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.32 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 40 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 32 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 372,523 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 207,767. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 357,940 and 172,612 in purchases and sales respectively.

Lucey John W., a Chief Acctg. & Admin Officer at the company, bought 3,145 shares worth $50226.0 at $15.97 per share on Mar 13. The President and CEO had earlier bought another 6,300 DOC shares valued at $99477.0 on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $15.79 per share. Anderson Stanton D. (Director) sold 5,000 shares at $20.09 per share on Mar 04 for a total of $100450.0 while Anderson Stanton D., (Director) sold 15,000 shares on Mar 02 for $287100.0 with each share fetching $19.14.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SAIL), on the other hand, is trading around $12.78 with a market cap of $1.28B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $27.79 and spell out a more modest performance – a 54.01% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.02 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 51 times at SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 244,008 shares. Insider sales totaled 536,653 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 45 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -39.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.65M shares after the latest sales, with -5.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.20% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 86.07M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. having a total of 261 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.97 million shares worth more than $188.1 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 6.27 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $148.07 million and represent 6.99% of shares outstanding.