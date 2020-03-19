Volatility Returns To Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (APT), The Chemours Company (CC)

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (NYSE: APT) shares are 253.64% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.86% or -$0.23 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 259.18% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 6.31% and 141.15% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 16, 2009, Dougherty & Company recommended the APT stock is a Buy, while earlier, Dougherty & Company had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 30, 2010. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $12.13 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $2.50. The forecasts give the Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. stock a price target range of $2.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.50. The two limits represent an downside potential of -385.2% or -385.2%.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 20 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 14 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 547,084 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,210,274. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 527,084 and 1,190,274 in purchases and sales respectively.

MANOCK RUSSELL, a Director at the company, sold 30,000 shares worth $550800.0 at $18.36 per share on Mar 03. The Director had earlier sold another 5,000 APT shares valued at $75150.0 on Mar 06. The shares were sold at $15.03 per share. Buchan James (Director) sold 26,667 shares at $18.28 per share on Mar 03 for a total of $487473.0 while MANOCK RUSSELL, (Director) sold 26,000 shares on Mar 02 for $386620.0 with each share fetching $14.87.

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC), on the other hand, is trading around $9.67 with a market cap of $1.82B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $21.55 and spell out a more modest performance – a 55.13% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.94 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 22 times at The Chemours Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 12 times and accounting for 492,056 shares. Insider sales totaled 306,430 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 10 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.58M shares after the latest sales, with 20.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.60% with a share float percentage of 162.26M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Chemours Company having a total of 550 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 23.77 million shares worth more than $430.03 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 14.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 15.18 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $274.53 million and represent 9.25% of shares outstanding.