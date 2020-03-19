Volatility Returns To Aramark (ARMK), The Southern Company (SO)

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) shares are -70.18% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -13.73% or -$2.06 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +34.09% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -72.60% down YTD and -70.42% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -50.25% and -69.73% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 17, 2020, Berenberg recommended the ARMK stock is a Hold, while earlier, Citigroup had Initiated the stock as a Sell on February 07, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the ARMK stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $12.94 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $47.64. The forecasts give the Aramark stock a price target range of $52.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $16.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 75.12% or 19.13%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.60% in the current quarter to $0.44, down from the $0.45 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.27, up 2.70% from $2.27 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.19 and $0.51. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.52 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 108 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 27 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 22,281,474 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 309,631. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 114,499 and 300 in purchases and sales respectively.

Mantle Ridge LP, a Director by deputization at the company, sold 874,149 shares worth $19.76 million at $22.60 per share on Mar 12. The COO, U.S. Food & Facilities had earlier bought another 23,400 ARMK shares valued at $497676.0 on Mar 12. The shares were bought at $21.27 per share. ZILLMER JOHN J (Chief Executive Officer) bought 40,000 shares at $25.82 per share on Mar 11 for a total of $1.03 million while Mantle Ridge LP, (Director by deputization) sold 20,517,966 shares on Mar 11 for $533.67 million with each share fetching $26.01.

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO), on the other hand, is trading around $55.92 with a market cap of $65.72B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $67.64 and spell out a more modest performance – a 17.33% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.18 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 142 times at The Southern Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 67 times and accounting for 3,550,304 shares. Insider sales totaled 2,900,475 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 75 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.44M shares after the latest sales, with 217.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.50% with a share float percentage of 1.05B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Southern Company having a total of 1,773 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 90.58 million shares worth more than $5.77 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 78.23 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.98 billion and represent 7.42% of shares outstanding.