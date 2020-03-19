Volatility Returns To ASML Holding N.V. (ASML), CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM)

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) shares are -33.44% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -17.35% or -$41.35 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -32.76% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -25.42% and -36.29% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 14, 2020, Bryan Garnier recommended the ASML stock is a Buy, while earlier, Bernstein had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 12, 2020. 32 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the ASML stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 32 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 22 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $196.99 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $295.75. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 33.39.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 11.60% in the current quarter to $2.5, up from the $0.99 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $9.05, up 15.20% from $6.88 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $2.35 and $2.35. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $11.81 for the next year.

CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM), on the other hand, is trading around $5.49 with a market cap of $556.69M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $15.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 63.4% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.3 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 7 times at CNX Midstream Partners LP over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 5 times and accounting for 33,838 shares. Insider sales totaled 4,291 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 47.82M shares after the latest sales, with 119.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.50% with a share float percentage of 67.92M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CNX Midstream Partners LP having a total of 112 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC with over 6.36 million shares worth more than $104.66 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC held 7.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ClearBridge Investments, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 4.48 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $73.66 million and represent 4.99% of shares outstanding.