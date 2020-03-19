Volatility Returns To Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI), Continental Resources Inc. (CLR)

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) shares are -68.66% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -18.53% or -$7.77 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +30.63% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -72.45% down YTD and -70.56% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -51.35% and -71.65% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 27, 2019, Argus recommended the DRI stock is a Hold, while earlier, Cowen had Initiated the stock as a Market Perform on February 28, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $34.16 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $117.58. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 70.95.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.70% in the current quarter to $1.88, up from the $1.8 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.14, up 5.30% from $5.82 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.14 and $2.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.54 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 52 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 45 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 342,894 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 239,901. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 3,422 and 791 in purchases and sales respectively.

SONSTEBY CHARLES M, a Director at the company, bought 1,500 shares worth $163110.0 at $108.74 per share on Dec 31. The SVP, Chief Supply Chain Ofcr had earlier sold another 791 DRI shares valued at $89633.0 on Jan 16. The shares were sold at $113.32 per share. MENSAH NANA (Director) sold 1,103 shares at $112.62 per share on Oct 25 for a total of $124223.0 while Milanes Douglas J., (SVP, Chief Supply Chain Ofcr) sold 1,600 shares on Sep 25 for $190480.0 with each share fetching $119.05.

Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR), on the other hand, is trading around $7.88 with a market cap of $3.24B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $35.52 and spell out a more modest performance – a 77.82% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.29 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CLR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 27.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $64.98 million. This represented a 94.56% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.2 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.52 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.53 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $15.73 billion from $15.77 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $3.12 billion, significantly lower than the $3.46 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $3.04 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 30 times at Continental Resources Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 1,425,239 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,897,576 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 13 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 232.59M shares after the latest sales, with -0.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.30% with a share float percentage of 81.09M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Continental Resources Inc. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 11.38 million shares worth more than $390.47 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 3.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 7.47 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $256.22 million and represent 2.01% of shares outstanding.