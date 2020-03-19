Volatility Returns To FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK), Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) shares are -58.73% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -20.44% or -$0.65 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +16.06% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -60.06% down YTD and -60.03% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -46.51% and -59.19% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 09, 2019, JP Morgan recommended the FSK stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Jefferies had Initiated the stock as a Buy on October 10, 2019. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the FSK stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.53 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $6.95. The forecasts give the FS KKR Capital Corp. stock a price target range of $8.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 68.38% or 57.83%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 10.50% in the current quarter to $0.2, up from the $0.18 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.8, down -1.50% from $0.8 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.19 and $0.23. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.76 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 25 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 258,925 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 111,643 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Pietrzak Daniel, a Co-President and CIO at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $32754.0 at $3.28 per share on Mar 16. The Co-President had earlier bought another 10,000 FSK shares valued at $34400.0 on Mar 16. The shares were bought at $3.44 per share. Builione Todd C. (Director) bought 25,000 shares at $4.67 per share on Mar 09 for a total of $116750.0 while Gerson Brian, (Co-President) bought 10,000 shares on Mar 09 for $43450.0 with each share fetching $4.35.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF), on the other hand, is trading around $44.30 with a market cap of $22.73B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $115.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 61.48% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $11.63 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

COF’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 60.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.36 billion. This represented a 81.28% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $7.27 billion.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $16.64 billion, significantly higher than the $12.98 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $15.75 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 191 times at Capital One Financial Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 74 times and accounting for 1,297,003 shares. Insider sales totaled 635,962 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 117 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -43.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.82M shares after the latest sales, with 32.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.00% with a share float percentage of 453.30M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Capital One Financial Corporation having a total of 1,299 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 40.49 million shares worth more than $4.17 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Dodge & Cox Inc held 8.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 35.69 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.67 billion and represent 7.81% of shares outstanding.