Volatility Returns To Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC), Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE: WMC) shares are -68.44% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -33.87% or -$1.67 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +6.54% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -71.23% down YTD and -68.35% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -64.25% and -70.23% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 25, 2017, JMP Securities recommended the WMC stock is a Mkt Perform, while earlier, Keefe Bruyette had Initiated the stock as a Mkt Perform on March 18, 2019. 2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the WMC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.26 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $10.50. The forecasts give the Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation stock a price target range of $10.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $10.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 68.95% or 68.95%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.40% in the current quarter to $0.3, down from the $0.32 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.24, up 9.70% from $1.21 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.31 and $0.31. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.25 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 14 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 1 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 85,280 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,925. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 10,000 and 2,925 in purchases and sales respectively.

Murphy Jennifer, a Director, President and CEO at the company, bought 20,000 shares worth $100966.0 at $5.05 per share on Mar 17. The Director, President and CEO had earlier bought another 30,000 WMC shares valued at $95138.0 on Mar 18. The shares were bought at $3.17 per share. Murphy Jennifer (Director, President and CEO) bought 10,000 shares at $7.54 per share on Mar 12 for a total of $75400.0 while Meyer Lisa, (Chief Financial Officer) sold 2,925 shares on Jan 09 for $30186.0 with each share fetching $10.32.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP), on the other hand, is trading around $7.33 with a market cap of $1.98B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $11.15 and spell out a more modest performance – a 34.26% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.13 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BLDP’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -25.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $16.39 million. This represented a 60.88% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $41.88 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.05 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.07 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $340.32 million from $343.44 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$14.23 million, significantly higher than the -$31.69 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$28.16 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.40% with a share float percentage of 165.11M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ballard Power Systems Inc. having a total of 147 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 1.75 million shares worth more than $12.6 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Morgan Stanley held 0.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the investment firm holding over 885112.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.36 million and represent 0.38% of shares outstanding.