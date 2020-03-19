Volatility Returns To Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL), IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO)

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) shares are -3.34% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.48% or -$3.56 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +6.90% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -14.93% down YTD and -2.63% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -8.16% and -13.76% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 31, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the XEL stock is a Neutral, while earlier, BMO Capital Markets had Initiated the stock as a Market Perform on February 20, 2020. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the XEL stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $61.37 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $68.50. The forecasts give the Xcel Energy Inc. stock a price target range of $77.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $64.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 20.3% or 4.11%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -1.60% in the current quarter to $0.54, up from the $0.52 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.62, up 3.80% from $2.47 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.98 and $1.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.79 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 52 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 42 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 327,794 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 463,243. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 297,036 and 333,872 in purchases and sales respectively.

Larson Kent T, a EVP, Group Pres, Operations at the company, sold 20,000 shares worth $1.39 million at $69.30 per share on Mar 05. The SVP, Strategy, Planning & Ext. had earlier bought another 7,150 XEL shares valued at $486129.0 on Mar 06. The shares were bought at $67.99 per share. Eves David L (EVP and Group President Utilit) sold 10,000 shares at $69.73 per share on Mar 05 for a total of $697304.0 while Frenzel Robert, (EVP, CFO) sold 4,000 shares on Mar 04 for $270546.0 with each share fetching $67.64.

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO), on the other hand, is trading around $55.53 with a market cap of $25.01B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $82.19 and spell out a more modest performance – a 32.44% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.81 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

INFO’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 22.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $464.4 million. This represented a 58.55% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.12 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.49 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.20 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Feb 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $16.09 billion from $15.9 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.25 billion, significantly lower than the $1.29 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $973.2 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 87 times at IHS Markit Ltd. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 42 times and accounting for 4,331,046 shares. Insider sales totaled 3,235,204 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 45 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 27.45M shares after the latest sales, with 5.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.00% with a share float percentage of 371.19M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with IHS Markit Ltd. having a total of 881 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 42.0 million shares worth more than $3.17 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 29.38 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.21 billion and represent 6.91% of shares outstanding.