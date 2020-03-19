Well positioned to deliver growth? – Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG), Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG) shares are -62.28% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -19.83% or -$3.79 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +8.50% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -62.90% down YTD and -61.98% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -34.36% and -59.64% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 16, 2019, Citigroup recommended the CFG stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Barclays had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on January 06, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $15.32 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $42.44. The forecasts give the Citizens Financial Group Inc. stock a price target range of $49.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $31.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 68.73% or 50.58%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.20% in the current quarter to $0.9, down from the $0.92 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.79, up 1.40% from $3.81 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.81 and $0.99. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.01 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 79 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 15 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 474,326 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 270,758. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 417,063 and 188,860 in purchases and sales respectively.

Subramaniam Shivan S., a Director at the company, bought 4,000 shares worth $98480.0 at $24.62 per share on Mar 11. The Head of Consumer Banking had earlier sold another 4,500 CFG shares valued at $99945.0 on Mar 13. The shares were sold at $22.21 per share. Lillis Terrance (Director) bought 1,000 shares at $24.46 per share on Mar 10 for a total of $24460.0 while HIGDON LEO I JR, (Director) bought 1,000 shares on Mar 06 for $27730.0 with each share fetching $27.73.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM), on the other hand, is trading around $9.76 with a market cap of $4.92B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $19.76 and spell out a more modest performance – a 50.61% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.75 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

KIM’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 34.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $45.76 million. This represented a 84.55% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $296.13 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.26 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.21 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $583.63 million, significantly lower than the $637.94 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $138.01 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 35 times at Kimco Realty Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 23 times and accounting for 762,918 shares. Insider sales totaled 362,528 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 11.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 12.49M shares after the latest sales, with 6.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.30% with a share float percentage of 419.32M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kimco Realty Corporation having a total of 694 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 70.81 million shares worth more than $1.47 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 16.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 39.58 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $819.66 million and represent 9.17% of shares outstanding.