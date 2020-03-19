Well positioned to deliver growth? – The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW), Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS)

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) shares are -31.83% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.74% or -$1.26 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +15.79% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -34.57% down YTD and -34.79% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -0.03% and -30.62% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 12, 2019, Compass Point recommended the SCHW stock is a Buy, while earlier, Keefe Bruyette had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on December 13, 2019.

The stock currently trades at $32.42 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $48.15. The forecasts give the The Charles Schwab Corporation stock a price target range of $60.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $32.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 45.97% or -1.31%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -3.10% in the current quarter to $0.62, down from the $0.69 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.42, down -3.40% from $2.67 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.27 and $0.68. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.5 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 57 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 68 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 819,447 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 6,286,524. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 303,409 and 828,490 in purchases and sales respectively.

MCLIN STEPHEN T, a Director at the company, sold 5,364 shares worth $253640.0 at $47.29 per share on Feb 13. The EVP – Advisor Services had earlier sold another 12,629 SCHW shares valued at $416001.0 on Mar 06. The shares were sold at $32.94 per share. SCHWAB CHARLES R (Chairman) sold 8,500 shares at $47.76 per share on Feb 11 for a total of $405934.0 while SCHWAB CHARLES R, (Chairman) sold 220,000 shares on Feb 03 for $10.06 million with each share fetching $45.73.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS), on the other hand, is trading around $0.35 with a market cap of $118.54M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $2.93 and spell out a more modest performance – a 88.05% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.47 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

OAS’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 7.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $44.67 million. This represented a 90.77% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $483.86 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.20 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.72 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $7.5 billion from $7.67 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $892.85 million, significantly lower than the $996.42 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $23.63 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 43 times at Oasis Petroleum Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 24 times and accounting for 1,228,647 shares. Insider sales totaled 502,729 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 19 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.2M shares after the latest sales, with 24.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.70% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 289.68M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oasis Petroleum Inc. having a total of 279 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 46.65 million shares worth more than $152.08 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 14.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 30.06 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $98.0 million and represent 9.36% of shares outstanding.