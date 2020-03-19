Finance

Well positioned to deliver growth? – The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK), GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust (GGN)

By Sue Brooks

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMK) shares are -48.61% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -18.48% or -$5.61 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +7.52% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -51.83% down YTD and -47.27% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -37.95% and -50.04% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 12, 2018, Pivotal Research Group recommended the LSXMK stock is a Buy, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Resumed the stock as a Overweight on March 15, 2019. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.50 to suggest that the LSXMK stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $24.74 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $57.50. The forecasts give the The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock a price target range of $72.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $43.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 65.64% or 42.47%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -25.00% in the current quarter to $0, down from the $0.19 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.15, up 5.80% from $1.53 reported last year. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.58 for the next year.

GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSE:GGN), on the other hand, is trading around $2.06 with a market cap of $321.07M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares.

Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust having a total of 113 institutions that hold shares in the company.

