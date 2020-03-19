Companies

Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) makes -46.57% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

By Sue Brooks

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) is -81.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.20 and a high of $35.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The WES stock was last observed hovering at around $4.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.08%.

Currently trading at $3.58, the stock is -67.05% and -76.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.7 million and changing -23.18% at the moment leaves the stock -83.84% off its SMA200. WES registered -88.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -86.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.02.

The stock witnessed a -77.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -81.49%, and is -46.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.45% over the week and 17.19% over the month.

and $2.75B in sales Current P/E ratio is 2.30 and Fwd P/E is 1.59. Profit margin for the company is 24.10%. Distance from 52-week low is -14.76% and -89.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.90%).

Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) Analyst Forecasts

Western Midstream Partners LP quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.52 with sales reaching $732.99M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.10% in year-over-year returns.

Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) Top Institutional Holders

41 institutions hold shares in Western Midstream Partners LP (WES), with institutional investors hold 108.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 589.03M, and float is at 201.19M with Short Float at 3.50%. Institutions hold 108.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Alps Advisors Inc. with over 24.15 million shares valued at $475.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.44% of the WES Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC with 20.88 million shares valued at $411.11 million to account for 4.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Neuberger Berman Group, LLC which holds 15.39 million shares representing 3.47% and valued at over $302.96 million, while Invesco Ltd. holds 2.96% of the shares totaling 13.12 million with a market value of $258.33 million.

Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ure Michael, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Ure Michael bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $5.45 per share for a total of $54500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

Western Midstream Partners LP disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that CRANE JAMES R (Director) bought a total of 340,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $5.87 per share for $2.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 666402.0 shares of the WES stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, CRANE JAMES R (Director) acquired 71,500 shares at an average price of $13.70 for $979836.0. The insider now directly holds 325,702 shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (WES).

