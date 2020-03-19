Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Vs. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP): Updated Outlook

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) shares are -46.19% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -14.25% or -$2.7 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -45.19% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -27.65% and -46.05% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 23, 2019, Seaport Global Securities recommended the WY stock is a Buy, while earlier, Stephens had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on April 05, 2019. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the WY stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $16.25 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $32.70. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 50.31.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -40.00% in the current quarter to $0.13, up from the $0.11 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.64, up 5.10% from $0.39 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.14 and $0.26. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.8 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 28 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 40 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 339,080 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 80,253. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 291,061 and 79,731 in purchases and sales respectively.

Wold David M, a VP & Chief Accounting Officer at the company, bought 2,000 shares worth $35900.0 at $17.95 per share on Mar 17. The Director had earlier bought another 5,000 WY shares valued at $89800.0 on Mar 17. The shares were bought at $17.96 per share. Wold David M (VP & Chief Accounting Officer) bought 1,000 shares at $25.19 per share on Feb 28 for a total of $25190.0 while Hagen Russell S, (Senior Vice President and CFO) sold 20,800 shares on Feb 04 for $588024.0 with each share fetching $28.27.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP), on the other hand, is trading around $19.91 with a market cap of $29.87B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $31.08 and spell out a more modest performance – a 35.94% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.39 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 30 times at Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 28 times and accounting for 7,730,531 shares. Insider sales totaled 40,000,000 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 26.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.11B shares after the latest sales, with -2.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 13.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.30% with a share float percentage of 299.55M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. having a total of 472 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 53.24 million shares worth more than $1.54 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Capital Research Global Investors held 3.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the investment firm holding over 53.18 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.54 billion and represent 3.78% of shares outstanding.