What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – CMS Energy Corporation (CMS), T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW)

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) shares are -3.50% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.45% or -$4.18 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -1.99% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -4.13% and -11.94% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 27, 2020, Evercore ISI recommended the CMS stock is a In-line, while earlier, Vertical Research had Initiated the stock as a Buy on February 25, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $60.64 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $68.80. The forecasts give the CMS Energy Corporation stock a price target range of $78.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $62.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 22.26% or 2.19%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -1.40% in the current quarter to $0.86, up from the $0.75 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.67, up 4.10% from $2.49 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.3 and $0.64. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.87 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 39 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 44 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 271,022 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 277,794. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 226,612 and 81,003 in purchases and sales respectively.

RUSSELL JOHN G, a Director at the company, sold 5,600 shares worth $383965.0 at $68.57 per share on Feb 03. The Director had earlier sold another 5,600 CMS shares valued at $351414.0 on Mar 02. The shares were sold at $62.75 per share. RUSSELL JOHN G (Director) sold 5,600 shares at $62.46 per share on Jan 02 for a total of $349797.0 while RUSSELL JOHN G, (Director) sold 5,600 shares on Dec 02 for $341792.0 with each share fetching $61.03.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW), on the other hand, is trading around $108.41 with a market cap of $29.44B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $127.38 and spell out a more modest performance – a 14.89% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $8.04 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 114 times at T. Rowe Price Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 74 times and accounting for 420,690 shares. Insider sales totaled 237,976 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 40 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 34.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.68M shares after the latest sales, with 5.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.10% with a share float percentage of 229.37M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with T. Rowe Price Group Inc. having a total of 1,209 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 20.72 million shares worth more than $2.52 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 18.69 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.28 billion and represent 7.92% of shares outstanding.