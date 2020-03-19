What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK), Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM)

Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares are -55.04% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 18.73% or $0.5 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -55.10% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -30.18% and -63.98% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 16, 2019, Maxim Group recommended the OSTK stock is a Buy, while earlier, Maxim Group had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on August 09, 2019. 1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the OSTK stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.17 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $25.00. The forecasts give the Overstock.com Inc. stock a price target range of $25.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $25.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 87.32% or 87.32%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -114.70% in the current quarter to -$0.58, up from the -$1.18 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.17, down -4.10% from -$3.46 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.2 and -$0.2. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.84 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 61 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 54 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 210,248 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 4,154,902. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 108,446 and 29,580 in purchases and sales respectively.

Lee Carter Paul, a Chief Administrative Officer at the company, bought 250 shares worth $698.0 at $2.79 per share on Mar 16. The Chief Executive Officer had earlier bought another 30,000 OSTK shares valued at $78081.0 on Mar 18. The shares were bought at $2.60 per share. BYRNE PATRICK MICHAEL (10% Owner) sold 1,056,690 shares at $16.32 per share on Sep 18 for a total of $17.24 million while BYRNE PATRICK MICHAEL, (10% Owner) sold 2,141,646 shares on Sep 17 for $39.97 million with each share fetching $18.66.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM), on the other hand, is trading around $30.66 with a market cap of $2.84B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $71.06 and spell out a more modest performance – a 56.85% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.77 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

WSM’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 7.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $416.58 million. This represented a 71.12% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.44 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.94 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.00 as given in the last earnings report.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 11 times at Williams-Sonoma Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 3 times and accounting for 105,793 shares. Insider sales totaled 134,500 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 8 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 782.42k shares after the latest sales, with 3.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 76.69M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Williams-Sonoma Inc. having a total of 574 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 8.0 million shares worth more than $587.44 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Capital Research Global Investors held 10.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 7.33 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $538.02 million and represent 9.46% of shares outstanding.