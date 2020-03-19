What should you know before buying stock in Baxter International Inc. (BAX)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX) is 1.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $69.10 and a high of $95.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The BAX stock was last observed hovering at around $80.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.08% off its average median price target of $92.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.66% off the consensus price target high of $104.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -9.86% lower than the price target low of $77.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $84.59, the stock is -0.20% and -3.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.49 million and changing 5.07% at the moment leaves the stock 0.03% off its SMA200. BAX registered 9.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $87.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $84.61.

The stock witnessed a -8.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.87%, and is 8.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.85% over the week and 5.47% over the month.

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) has around 50000 employees, a market worth around $44.62B and $11.08B in sales. and $11.08B in sales Current P/E ratio is 32.37 and Fwd P/E is 22.75. Profit margin for the company is 14.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.42% and -10.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.00%).

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Baxter International Inc. (BAX) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Baxter International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.79 with sales reaching $2.76B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 10.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.80% in year-over-year returns.

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Top Institutional Holders

1,541 institutions hold shares in Baxter International Inc. (BAX), with 578.28k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.11% while institutional investors hold 86.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 527.47M, and float is at 509.97M with Short Float at 0.97%. Institutions hold 86.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 40.8 million shares valued at $3.41 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.99% of the BAX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 39.3 million shares valued at $3.29 billion to account for 7.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 31.23 million shares representing 6.12% and valued at over $2.61 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.68% of the shares totaling 23.87 million with a market value of $2.0 billion.

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Baxter International Inc. (BAX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FORSYTH JOHN D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FORSYTH JOHN D sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 at a price of $83.64 per share for a total of $125460.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31578.0 shares.

Baxter International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 14 that Frye Andrew (SVP, President, APAC) sold a total of 3,332 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 14 and was made at $88.00 per share for $293216.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16391.0 shares of the BAX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 13, FORSYTH JOHN D (Director) disposed off 180 shares at an average price of $87.76 for $15797.0. The insider now directly holds 31,521 shares of Baxter International Inc. (BAX).

Baxter International Inc. (BAX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading 13.92% up over the past 12 months. Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) is 32.60% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.02% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.18.