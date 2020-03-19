What should you know before buying stock in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) is -22.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.95 and a high of $101.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The CRWD stock was last observed hovering at around $38.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.62% off its average median price target of $70.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.56% off the consensus price target high of $109.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 10.16% higher than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.63, the stock is -26.16% and -32.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.28 million and changing 1.63% at the moment leaves the stock -39.40% off its SMA200. CRWD registered a to 6-month loss of -45.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $57.19.

The stock witnessed a -41.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.88%, and is -9.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.01% over the week and 8.63% over the month.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) has around 1455 employees, a market worth around $9.30B and $409.80M in sales. and $409.80M in sales Profit margin for the company is -35.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.91% and -62.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.30%).

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/01/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $137.74M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 0.90% this year.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) Top Institutional Holders

295 institutions hold shares in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD), with 1.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.54% while institutional investors hold 40.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 240.84M, and float is at 103.78M with Short Float at 4.07%. Institutions hold 40.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Allianz Asset Management GmbH with over 3.56 million shares valued at $177.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.71% of the CRWD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Institutional Venture Management XVI, LLC with 2.57 million shares valued at $128.36 million to account for 6.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 2.25 million shares representing 5.49% and valued at over $111.96 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.35% of the shares totaling 1.78 million with a market value of $88.65 million.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) Insider Activity

A total of 226 insider transactions have happened at CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 123 and purchases happening 103 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kurtz George, the company’s PRESIDENT AND CEO. SEC filings show that Kurtz George sold 64,722 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $46.83 per share for a total of $3.03 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Sexton Joseph E. (Director) sold a total of 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $46.77 per share for $584625.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the CRWD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, OLEARY DENIS (Director) disposed off 24,000 shares at an average price of $59.49 for $1.43 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD).