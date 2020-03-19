Which institution holds the most shares in Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) is -46.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.26 and a high of $26.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The PAAS stock was last observed hovering at around $16.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.36%.

Currently trading at $12.64, the stock is -39.81% and -42.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.59 million and changing -21.00% at the moment leaves the stock -29.84% off its SMA200. PAAS registered -1.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -25.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.02.

The stock witnessed a -47.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.96%, and is -33.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 30.45% over the week and 12.23% over the month.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) has around 4530 employees, a market worth around $3.04B and $1.35B in sales. and $1.35B in sales Current P/E ratio is 23.71 and Fwd P/E is 9.42. Profit margin for the company is 2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.20% and -51.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Analyst Forecasts

Pan American Silver Corp. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $411.48M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -91.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 23.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 71.60% in year-over-year returns.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Top Institutional Holders

385 institutions hold shares in Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS), with 3.74M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.78% while institutional investors hold 65.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 240.66M, and float is at 206.18M with Short Float at 4.90%. Institutions hold 64.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 25.74 million shares valued at $609.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.26% of the PAAS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 6.34 million shares valued at $150.3 million to account for 3.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 5.97 million shares representing 2.84% and valued at over $141.41 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.72% of the shares totaling 5.71 million with a market value of $135.23 million.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) that is trading -8.59% down over the past 12 months. Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) is -38.06% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.46% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.76 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.71.