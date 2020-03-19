Industry

Which institution holds the most shares in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW)

By Richard Addington

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) is -60.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.16 and a high of $13.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The SBSW stock was last observed hovering at around $6.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.08% off its average median price target of $13.06 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.8% off the consensus price target high of $17.84 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 52.69% higher than the price target low of $8.37 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.96, the stock is -54.96% and -59.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.26 million and changing -34.44% at the moment leaves the stock -43.95% off its SMA200. SBSW registered -11.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -18.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.06.

The stock witnessed a -67.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -57.05%, and is -40.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 28.74% over the week and 14.23% over the month.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) has around 52631 employees, a market worth around $4.15B and $3.10B in sales. and $3.10B in sales Fwd P/E is 2.39. Profit margin for the company is -5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.32% and -70.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.50%).

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020. The EPS is expected to grow by 50.00% this year.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) Top Institutional Holders

168 institutions hold shares in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW), with institutional investors hold 21.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.05B, and float is at 168.12M with Short Float at 5.87%. Institutions hold 21.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 30.23 million shares valued at $300.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.79% of the SBSW Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Exor Investments (UK) LLP with 27.4 million shares valued at $272.09 million to account for 15.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 7.01 million shares representing 3.90% and valued at over $69.65 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 3.23% of the shares totaling 5.81 million with a market value of $57.65 million.

