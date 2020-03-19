Which institution holds the most shares in Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) is -35.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.31 and a high of $46.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The TCOM stock was last observed hovering at around $23.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.47%.

Currently trading at $21.63, the stock is -25.98% and -33.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.4 million and changing -6.36% at the moment leaves the stock -35.62% off its SMA200. TCOM registered -48.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.54.

The stock witnessed a -35.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.55%, and is -21.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.22% over the week and 6.15% over the month.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) has around 45100 employees, a market worth around $12.78B and $5.01B in sales. and $5.01B in sales Current P/E ratio is 26.28 and Fwd P/E is 2.53. Profit margin for the company is 10.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.53% and -53.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.20%).

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Analyst Forecasts

Trip.com Group Limited quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.82 with sales reaching $8.27B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 678.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 641.20% in year-over-year returns.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Top Institutional Holders

636 institutions hold shares in Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM), with 31.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.47% while institutional investors hold 75.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 590.67M, and float is at 280.87M with Short Float at 6.19%. Institutions hold 71.31% of the Float.