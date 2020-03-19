Which institution holds the most shares in YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF)

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) is -77.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.30 and a high of $18.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The YPF stock was last observed hovering at around $3.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.94% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.87% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -149.51% lower than the price target low of $1.03 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.57, the stock is -64.30% and -71.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.56 million and changing -26.78% at the moment leaves the stock -77.18% off its SMA200. YPF registered -82.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -70.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.20.

The stock witnessed a -72.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -74.98%, and is -52.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.22% over the week and 11.57% over the month.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) has around 22032 employees, a market worth around $1.67B and $10.85B in sales. and $10.85B in sales Fwd P/E is 10.36. Profit margin for the company is -5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is -22.12% and -86.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.80%).

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

YPF Sociedad Anonima is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $3.24B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -176.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.90% in year-over-year returns.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Top Institutional Holders

223 institutions hold shares in YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF), with institutional investors hold 28.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 649.25M, and float is at 172.70M with Short Float at 2.51%. Institutions hold 28.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 10.3 million shares valued at $119.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.98% of the YPF Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 9.77 million shares valued at $113.09 million to account for 5.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Brandes Investment Partners L.P. which holds 8.74 million shares representing 5.08% and valued at over $101.26 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.00% of the shares totaling 5.17 million with a market value of $59.9 million.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) that is trading -74.76% down over the past 12 months. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -59.05% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.71% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.52 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.93.