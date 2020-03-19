Which Institutions Own Shares In AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER)?

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is -75.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.43 and a high of $64.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The AER stock was last observed hovering at around $17.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.32% off its average median price target of $68.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.81% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 52.69% higher than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.14, the stock is -67.29% and -72.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.2 million and changing -13.29% at the moment leaves the stock -72.42% off its SMA200. AER registered -65.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -72.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $53.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $54.74.

The stock witnessed a -75.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -75.35%, and is -62.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 32.96% over the week and 11.67% over the month.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) has around 390 employees, a market worth around $2.97B and $4.75B in sales. and $4.75B in sales Current P/E ratio is 1.79 and Fwd P/E is 1.84. Profit margin for the company is 24.10%. Distance from 52-week low is -13.14% and -76.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AerCap Holdings N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.9 with sales reaching $1.18B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 23.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.00% in year-over-year returns.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Top Institutional Holders

598 institutions hold shares in AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER), with 3.89M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.01% while institutional investors hold 102.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 196.31M, and float is at 127.74M with Short Float at 1.65%. Institutions hold 99.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AllianceBernstein, L.P. with over 9.75 million shares valued at $599.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.41% of the AER Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Eagle Capital Management LLC with 8.79 million shares valued at $540.35 million to account for 6.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 6.5 million shares representing 4.94% and valued at over $399.83 million, while FMR, LLC holds 4.59% of the shares totaling 6.04 million with a market value of $371.28 million.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) that is trading -85.66% down over the past 12 months. Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) is -26.47% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 51.66% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.02 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.73.