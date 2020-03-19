Which Institutions Own Shares In TOTAL S.A. (TOT)?

TOTAL S.A. (NYSE: TOT) is -55.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.00 and a high of $58.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The TOT stock was last observed hovering at around $27.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.83%.

Currently trading at $24.80, the stock is -38.30% and -47.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.21 million and changing -10.24% at the moment leaves the stock -51.63% off its SMA200. TOT registered -57.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $51.13.

The stock witnessed a -49.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -53.82%, and is -28.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.73% over the week and 4.74% over the month.

TOTAL S.A. (TOT) has around 104460 employees, a market worth around $77.42B and $176.25B in sales. and $176.25B in sales Current P/E ratio is 5.94 and Fwd P/E is 4.73. Profit margin for the company is 5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is -4.62% and -57.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

TOTAL S.A. (TOT) Analyst Forecasts

TOTAL S.A. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.83 with sales reaching $39.41B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 27.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -12.70% in year-over-year returns.

TOTAL S.A. (TOT) Top Institutional Holders

742 institutions hold shares in TOTAL S.A. (TOT), with 129.32k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.01% while institutional investors hold 6.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.12B, and float is at 2.31B with Short Float at 0.09%. Institutions hold 6.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fisher Asset Management, LLC with over 19.8 million shares valued at $1.1 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.94% of the TOT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Bank of America Corporation with 17.45 million shares valued at $965.12 million to account for 8.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 14.42 million shares representing 7.24% and valued at over $797.25 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 5.45% of the shares totaling 10.86 million with a market value of $600.5 million.

TOTAL S.A. (TOT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by TOTAL S.A., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that TOTAL S.A. bought 99,147 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $5.11 per share for a total of $506681.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 84.42 million shares.

TOTAL S.A. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that TOTAL S.A. (Director) bought a total of 356,924 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $4.53 per share for $1.62 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 84.33 million shares of the TOT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, TOTAL S.A. (Director) acquired 406,124 shares at an average price of $5.03 for $2.04 million. The insider now directly holds 83,968,918 shares of TOTAL S.A. (TOT).

TOTAL S.A. (TOT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hess Corporation (HES) that is trading -48.03% down over the past 12 months. CNOOC Limited (CEO) is -51.77% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.36% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.46 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.92.