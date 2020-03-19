Which Institutions Own Shares In Vodafone Group Plc (VOD)?

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ: VOD) is -34.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.46 and a high of $21.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The VOD stock was last observed hovering at around $13.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.48% off its average median price target of $24.87 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.92% off the consensus price target high of $30.67 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 25.36% higher than the price target low of $16.88 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.60, the stock is -25.75% and -32.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.33 million and changing -3.67% at the moment leaves the stock -32.48% off its SMA200. VOD registered -34.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -35.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.64.

The stock witnessed a -37.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.01%, and is -15.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.87% over the week and 4.31% over the month.

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) has around 98996 employees, a market worth around $37.91B and $49.36B in sales. and $49.36B in sales Fwd P/E is 18.64. Distance from 52-week low is 9.95% and -41.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.10%).

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) is a “Buy”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vodafone Group Plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020. The EPS is expected to shrink by -202.70% this year.

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Top Institutional Holders

626 institutions hold shares in Vodafone Group Plc (VOD), with 2.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.07% while institutional investors hold 8.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.01B, and institutions hold 8.37% of the Float.

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD): Who are the competitors?

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) is -63.44% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.13% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.55 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.8.