Who are the Institutional Holders in Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)?

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) is 4.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $233.05 and a high of $325.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The COST stock was last observed hovering at around $306.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.51% off its average median price target of $330.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.38% off the consensus price target high of $355.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -30.85% lower than the price target low of $235.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $307.50, the stock is 0.68% and 0.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.68 million and changing 0.17% at the moment leaves the stock 5.82% off its SMA200. COST registered 29.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $306.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $290.92.

The stock witnessed a -4.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.77%, and is 3.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.57% over the week and 4.75% over the month.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) has around 149000 employees, a market worth around $144.37B and $158.35B in sales. and $158.35B in sales Current P/E ratio is 36.39 and Fwd P/E is 32.62. Profit margin for the company is 2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.95% and -5.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.80%).

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Costco Wholesale Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.05 with sales reaching $37.76B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 11.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.60% year-over-year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Top Institutional Holders

2,433 institutions hold shares in Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST), with 1M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.23% while institutional investors hold 71.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 469.51M, and float is at 440.89M with Short Float at 1.15%. Institutions hold 71.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 38.11 million shares valued at $11.2 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.63% of the COST Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 28.71 million shares valued at $8.44 billion to account for 6.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 18.46 million shares representing 4.18% and valued at over $5.43 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 2.46% of the shares totaling 10.86 million with a market value of $3.19 billion.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Insider Activity

A total of 74 insider transactions have happened at Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 61 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DECKER SUSAN L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DECKER SUSAN L sold 3,850 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 14 at a price of $300.41 per share for a total of $1.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34582.0 shares.

Costco Wholesale Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 17 that Vachris Roland Michael (Executive VP) sold a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 17 and was made at $295.22 per share for $1.77 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16284.0 shares of the COST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, Callans Patrick J (Executive VP) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $293.99 for $587987.0. The insider now directly holds 57,679 shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST).

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dollar General Corporation (DG) that is trading 26.87% up over the past 12 months. Big Lots Inc. (BIG) is -68.48% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.58% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.28 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.34.