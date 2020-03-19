Who is the Top Investor In Carvana Co. (CVNA)?

Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) is -67.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.87 and a high of $115.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The CVNA stock was last observed hovering at around $40.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -10.7% off its average median price target of $98.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.07% off the consensus price target high of $125.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -10.78% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.91, the stock is -61.38% and -64.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.91 million and changing -26.35% at the moment leaves the stock -61.50% off its SMA200. CVNA registered -48.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -63.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $81.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $77.55.

The stock witnessed a -68.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -68.65%, and is -47.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 30.90% over the week and 14.38% over the month.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) has around 7324 employees, a market worth around $5.69B and $3.94B in sales. and $3.94B in sales Profit margin for the company is -2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is -9.01% and -74.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.80%).

Carvana Co. (CVNA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Carvana Co. (CVNA) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Carvana Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.54 with sales reaching $1.22B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 47.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 61.90% in year-over-year returns.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) Top Institutional Holders

312 institutions hold shares in Carvana Co. (CVNA), with 1.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.39% while institutional investors hold 138.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 190.30M, and float is at 49.34M with Short Float at 37.37%. Institutions hold 135.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 6.02 million shares valued at $553.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.90% of the CVNA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Spruce House Investment Management LLC with 5.6 million shares valued at $515.48 million to account for 11.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Tiger Global Management, LLC which holds 4.91 million shares representing 9.72% and valued at over $452.23 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 8.80% of the shares totaling 4.45 million with a market value of $409.38 million.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at Carvana Co. (CVNA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 42 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JENKINS MARK W., the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that JENKINS MARK W. sold 33,985 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 22 at a price of $90.24 per share for a total of $3.07 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11720.0 shares.

Carvana Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 22 that HUSTON BENJAMIN E. (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 16,201 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 22 and was made at $90.25 per share for $1.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11728.0 shares of the CVNA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 21, JENKINS MARK W. (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 1,203 shares at an average price of $90.02 for $108294.0. The insider now directly holds 11,720 shares of Carvana Co. (CVNA).

Carvana Co. (CVNA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CarMax Inc. (KMX) that is trading -19.09% down over the past 12 months. Carvana Co. (CVNA) is -48.42% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.65% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 18.32 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.91.